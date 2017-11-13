Barkleyhas signed with the Cardinals.

Barkley gives the Cardinals some added QB depth, with Carson Palmer on IR and current starter Drew Stanton dealing with a knee sprain. In any case, he's also behind Blaine Gabbert on the team's depth chart, so game action is not imminent for Barkley in his return to the team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories