McCrane signed a contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McCrane worked out for Arizona on Friday and officially joins the team as an insurance policy with kicker Phil Dawson battling a hip injury. Even if the veteran kicker is unable to play, McCrane isn't an overly attractive fantasy option given the Cardinals' struggles on offense (13.8 points per game) and his own issues earlier this season (5-for-9 on field goal attempts in three games with the Raiders).