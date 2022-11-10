Prater (hip) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
As has been the norm for Prater the last three weeks, he's operating with a cap on his practice reps as he manages a right hip injury that forced him to sit out Weeks 5-7. Assuming the Cardinals remove his designation for a second straight week Friday, he'll be set to handle all kicking duties for the team Sunday at the Rams.
