Prater made all three field-goal attempts and his only point-after try during Sunday's 28-16 win versus the Cowboys.

On his second perfect day in three chances this season, Prater highlighted his performance with a 62-yard field goal as time expired going into halftime. He's been known for his booming kicks since entering the league in 2007, and Sunday's long make actually matched the second longest of his career behind the 64-yarder he connected on with the Broncos in 2013. With 28 points on the campaign, Prater currently ranks in a tie for sixth among NFL kickers in terms of scoring with the Dolphins' Jason Sanders.