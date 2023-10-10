Prater made two of three point-after tries during Sunday's 34-20 defeat to the Bengals.

After a strong start to the season in which he was 8-for-9 on field-goal attempts and connected on all four PATs in the first three weeks, Prater hasn't had as many opportunities the last two games (one made field goal, 3-for-4 on extra points). As a result, he's fallen all the way to a tie for 23rd in points per game among kickers with the Lions' Riley Patterson at 6.8. There's a chance for Prater to bounce back Sunday against a Rams team that has allowed 8.8 points per game to opposing kickers on the campaign.