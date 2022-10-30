Prater (hip) is active for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After logging limited practices all week, Prater has been cleared to return for the first time since Week 4. However, Rodrigo Blankenship also is active, so there's a chance that Prater may be available for just field-goal attempts and point-after tries, with the former handling kickoffs, as coach Kliff Kingsbury intimated earlier in the week. In four appearances on the campaign, Prater has yet to miss any of his four FGAs or six PATs.