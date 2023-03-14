The Cardinals re-signed Prater to a two-year contract, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.
2023 will be Prater's age-39 season. He missed four games to injury last year but otherwise hadn't missed a contest since 2014 with the Lions. Prater made 22 of 25 fields goals and 17 of 18 extra points last season. He still has one of the stronger legs in the sport.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Misses PAT in finale•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Heavily involved in Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Busy in Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Makes three FGs in Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Misses one field goal in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Nets six points in Week 12•