Prater went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT try in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

Prater was busy for a second consecutive week Sunday, making a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 53-yarder in the second quarter. He later added a third field goal from 39 yards in the fourth quarter while also adding a PAT in the final period of regulation. Prater has now attempted three field goals in three consecutive games, going 8-for-9 over that stretch, including four makes from over 50 yards. Arizona has a plus matchup in Week 17 against Atlanta, giving the kicker another opportunity to be heavily involved on New Year's Day.