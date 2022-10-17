Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Prater (hip) was not ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Saints, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater did not participate in Monday's estimated practice after sitting out Arizona's last two games with right hip soreness. However, the 38-year-old may be nearing a return in Week 7, as the Cardinals also cut fill-in kicker Matt Ammendola on Monday. Prater made all 10 of his kicking attempts through the first four games of the season, though he did not attempt a field goal until Week 3. Now, with DeAndre Hopkins set to return from suspension and with the trade acquisition of Robbie Anderson, Prater could see more scoring opportunities in Arizona's offense moving forward.