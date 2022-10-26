Coach Kliff Kingsbury called Prater (hip) day-to-day on Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Prater was a game-time decision last Thursday against the Saints before the Cardinals ruled him out for a third consecutive game. Now that's practicing for the first time since Week 4 (his last appearance), he'll look to build upon Wednesday's limited showing as the week goes on. Kingsbury also noted that Prater may only kick field goals and PATs if he's available for Sunday's contest at Minnesota, with practice squad member Rodrigo Blankenship handling kickoffs. However, it's unclear whether that'll come to pass.