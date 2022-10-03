Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Prater is considered day to day with general soreness, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Prater was limited due to a hip issue throughout last week's practices before suiting up for Sunday's win over Carolina, though Kingsbury did not elaborate on the specific body parts where the kicker is feeling sore. The 38-year-old has not missed a regular-season game over the past seven seasons, so these general aches and pains should not be considered much cause for concern. Prater went 30-of-37 on field-goal attempts and made all but two of his 49 extra-point tries with Arizona last season.