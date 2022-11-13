Prater (hip/illness) did not travel with the Cardinals to Los Angeles on Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

In addition to his hip issue, Prater has also been dealing with an illness. If he's feeling better, Balzer reports that Prater will travel on his own to Los Angeles in time for Arizona's Week 10 matchup. However, the team also signed Tristan Vizcaino on Saturday as insurance in case Prater is unable to suit up.