Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Prater is set to handle all placekicking and kickoff duties for the Cardinals moving forward, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Cardinals signaled as much when they waived Rodrigo Blankenship (undisclosed) with an injury settlement earlier Wednesday. In his return to action this past Sunday at Minnesota, Prater took on both field-goal attempts and both point-after tries, while Blankenship handled kickoffs. With the latter out of the picture, Prater is good to go for kickoffs Sunday against the Seahawks and beyond.