Prater is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against New Orleans and is considered a game-time decision, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

If Prater doesn't play, the Cardinals presumably will turn to Rodrigo Blankenship, who was signed to the practice squad Tuesday after they cut Matt Ammendola. Prater missed the past two games and is in danger of missing a third after he was held out of practice all week.