Prater went 4-for-5 on field-goal tries and made his only PAT attempt in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Falcons.

Prater was busy again Sunday, making multiple field goals for the fourth consecutive game. The 38-year-old was able to convert a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter, a 36-yarder in each of the second and third quarters before later adding a 57-yard boot in the final period. His only miss came late in the third, sailing a 43-yard try wide left. Prater has gone 12-for-14 on field-goal attempts over the last four contests, raising his season total to 22 makes over 25 tries while appearing in 12 games.