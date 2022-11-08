Prater nailed all three point-after tries during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.
One week removed from handling just placekicking duties while Rodrigo Blankenship (undisclosed) was a kickoff specialist, Prater took on all kicking for the Cardinals on Sunday with the former off the team via an injury settlement. Still, Prater's production continues to be lacking, as his 5.5 points per game ranks 27th in the NFL for kickers to have made at least six appearances this season.
