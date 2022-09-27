Prater made all four of his field-goal attempts but didn't have any extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Rams.
Prater converted from 23, 43, 49 and 31 yards, resulting in a 12-point outing after scoring just one point in both of the first two weeks.
