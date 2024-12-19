Share Video

Link copied!

Prater (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals also listed Prater as limited Wednesday when they opened his 21-day window for a return from injured reserve. Chad Ryland has done a solid job filling in as the team's placekicker and will handle the role again this Sunday at Carolina unless Prater is activated from IR before then.

More News