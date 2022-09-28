Prater was limited during Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Prater made all four of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's win over the Rams, but he appears to have picked up a hip injury as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 4.
