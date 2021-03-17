Prater signed a two-year contract with Arizona on Wednesday.
After enduring a disappointing year with Zane Gonzalez, the Cardinals are turning to a 14-year veteran coming off seven seasons in Detroit. Prater is a two-time Pro Bowler who boasts an 83.2% career field-goal conversion rate, though he dropped all the way down to 75% in 2020. The 36-year-old will be looking to bounce back in Arizona this season, and being part of a high-scoring offense led by Kyler Murray could lead to plenty of fantasy upside.