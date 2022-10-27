Prater (hip) was limited during Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Prater has been sidelined during each of the team's last three contests due to a hip issue, and his Week 8 availability remains in question following his limited session Thursday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that the veteran kicker might only attempt field goals and extra-point tries if he's eventually cleared to play Sunday against the Vikings, whereas Rodrigo Blankenship would handle kickoffs, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. However, Friday's practice/injury report should provide further clarification whether Prater will be able to suit up this weekend or not.