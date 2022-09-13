Prater did not attempt a field goal but made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Chiefs.
Prater did all that was required of him, but his lack of opportunities resulted in an underwhelming output. He'll hope for more scoring chances in Week 2 versus the Raiders.
