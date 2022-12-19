Prater made all three of his field-goal attempts and didn't attempt a PAT in Sunday's 24-15 loss to Denver.

Prater was effective from deep in the Colorado altitude, making kicks of 45, 50 and 55 yards. The Cardinals went for two after their only touchdown, and opportunities could be scarce moving forward, as Arizona could be down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley if Colt McCoy (concussion) joins Kyler Murray (knee) on the sidelines.