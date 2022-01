Prater made all four of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Cowboys.

Prater tied his season high in points by converting field goals from 24, 53, 26 and 38 yards. In doing so, he not only rebounded from missing three kicks in Week 16, but Prater also helped Arizona clinch a three-point win. The veteran now sports 125 points heading into the final game of the season, placing in the top 10 at his position league-wide.