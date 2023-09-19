Prater missed one of his three field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Giants.
Prater opened the game by missing wide left from 55 yards. He responded by hitting subsequent field goals from 37 and 44 yards in the second quarter. Through two weeks, he sports a commendable 18 points.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Perfect in season opener•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Back with Arizona on two-year deal•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Misses PAT in finale•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Heavily involved in Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Busy in Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Makes three FGs in Week 15•