Prater converted two of three field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Prater's opportunities were limited due to Kyler Murray (knee) exiting Monday's loss early and Arizona's offense stalling after that. The veteran has missed just two out of 14 field-goal attempts on the season, but his lack of consistent opportunities keeps him off the fantasy radar heading into a tough Week 15 matchup against Denver.