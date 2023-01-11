Prater did not attempt a field goal and missed one of two extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

Prater's missed PAT was his only this season. The veteran also made 22 of his 25 field-goal attempts, proving fairly accurate despite a struggling Arizona offense limiting his opportunities. In missing four games due to a hip injury as well, Prater's 83 total points ranked 30th among kickers league-wide. The 38-year-old is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.