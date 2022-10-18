Prater (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater's sore right hip kept him from logging any recorded practice activity for the second straight day, but Arizona isn't yet ruling him out from putting an end to his two-game absence Thursday against the Saints. That said, Arizona signed Rodrigo Blankenship to its practice squad Tuesday, and he would be in line to handle kicking duties if the Cardinals determine that Prater needs more time to rest his hip. Matt Ammendola served as Arizona's kicker the previous two weeks but was waived after missing two kicks during that time.