Prater made his only field-goal attempt and only point-after try during Monday's 38-10 loss to the 49ers.

Prater was back in action after sitting out Week 10 due to an illness, but a Cardinals offense led by backup quarterback Colt McCoy wasn't able to generate many scoring opportunities. Even when No. 1 QB Kyler Murray was healthy in Prater's six other appearances this season, though, the kicker attempted just eight FGAs and nine PATs. With an average of 5.3 points per game on the campaign, Prater ranks 29th in the NFL among placekickers with at least as many showings (seven) as he's managed.