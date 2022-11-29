Prater made one of two field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries in Sunday's 25-24 defeat to the Chargers.

Prior to Week 12, Prater was perfect on his 19 combined FGAs and PATs this season, so his miss from 49 yards out at the end of the Cardinals' first possession of the second half proved telling in a one-point loss. With the six-point effort, he amazingly upped his points per game on the campaign from 5.3 to 5.4, leaving him on the outside looking in at fantasy relevance.