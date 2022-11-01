Prater made both field-goal attempts and both point-after tries during Sunday's 34-26 loss at Minnesota.

In his return to action following a three-game absence due to a sore right hip, Prater remained perfect on the season, as he's hit true on 14 combined FGAs and PATs. Overall, though, he's averaging just 6.0 points in his five appearances, which ranks 29th among kickers to have played at least that many games in 2022. In any case, Prater appears to have staved off Rodrigo Blankenship for scoring chances, though the latter may hold on to kickoff duties until the former is healthy enough to handle them.