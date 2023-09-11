Prater made all of his three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 20-16 loss at Washington.

The highlight of Prater's otherwise-great day was a 54-yarder early in the second quarter that cut the Commanders' lead to 7-6. Arizona isn't likely to be an offensive juggernaut this season - especially not as long as Kyler Murray remains sidelined by an injury - so Prater remains an average-at-best fantasy option at least until the Cardinals' signal-caller returns to action. With that said, he's set up for a weather-neutral home environment in Week 2 against a Giants team that ceded two field-goal attempts and five extra-point tries Sunday versus Dallas.