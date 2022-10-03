Prater made both field-goal attempts and both point-after tries during Sunday's 26-16 victory over Carolina.

Prater was limited during each practice leading up to Week 4 due to a hip injury and was labeled as questionable. Nonetheless, he was deemed active for the contest and didn't show any ill effects of the hip issue as he made all four of his kicks during the Cardinals' win. The veteran kicker got Arizona on the board with a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter and gave the Cardinals a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter with a 39-yard make. Across four games, Prater has made all six of his field-goal attempts and all four PATs.