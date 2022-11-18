Prater (hip/illness) practiced fully Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Prater has been tending to a hip injury since Week 4 that sidelined him Weeks 5-7. He was able to handle scoring chances Week 8 before taking on all kicking duties Week 9, but an illness forced him to miss another contest this past Sunday at the Rams. The Cardinals signaled Prater's relative health when they waived his Week 10 replacement Tuesday, and indeed the former was back in full capacity to start Week 11 prep. Prater thus is set to be the team's kicker Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Won't play Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Questionable to face Rams•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Another limited showing•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Stays limited by hip issue•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Hits all three PATs on Sunday•