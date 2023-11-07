Prater played only one snap on special teams during Sunday's 27-0 defeat at Cleveland.

A moribund Cardinals offense led by rookie fifth-round quarterback Clayton Tune produced just 58 net yards of offense and never got the ball past the Browns' 40-yard line. As a result, Prater's only action of the day was a kickoff to begin the second half. The impending returns of quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) from the reserve/PUP list and running back James Conner (knee) from injured reserve could change Prater's fortunes for the better, but his recent tallies (four, four and zero points) leave a lot to be desired.