Prater (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The veteran kicker managed limited practices throughout the week after missing Arizona's last three games. If he's declared inactive before the 1:00 ET kickoff Sunday, the Cardinals will again turn to Rodrigo Blankenship as their placekicker. Coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned earlier in the week that both kickers might be active if Prater is healthy enough to play, with Blankenship then handling kickoffs while Prater would take care of field goals and extra points.