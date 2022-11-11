Prater (hip/illness) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Prater missed Weeks 5-7 with the hip injury and has been limited in practice ever since, but his absence Friday seems to be on account of the illness, which is ill-timed at the end of the week. If the Cardinals are truly concerned about Prater's availability, they'll need to sign another kicker Friday night or Saturday.
