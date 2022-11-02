Prater (right hip) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
This follows comments from coach Kliff Kingsbury earlier Wednesday that Prater was fully cleared for all kicking duties moving forward. That likely will be the case Sunday versus the Seahawks and beyond, especially after the Cardinals waived Rodrigo Blankenship (undisclosed) with an injury settlement, but Prater's activity level now will be watched as the weekend approaches to see if he can add kickoffs to his placekicking.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Full go moving forward•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Perfect in return to action•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Back in action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Logs another limited session•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Considered 'day-to-day'•