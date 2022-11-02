Prater (right hip) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This follows comments from coach Kliff Kingsbury earlier Wednesday that Prater was fully cleared for all kicking duties moving forward. That likely will be the case Sunday versus the Seahawks and beyond, especially after the Cardinals waived Rodrigo Blankenship (undisclosed) with an injury settlement, but Prater's activity level now will be watched as the weekend approaches to see if he can add kickoffs to his placekicking.

