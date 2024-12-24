Prater (knee) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater is practicing for the second week in a row after the Cardinals designated him for return from injured reserve Dec. 18. He was listed as a limited participant in all three of the Cardinals' Week 16 practices but wasn't activated from IR ahead of this past Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers, so Prater will presumably need to upgrade to full participation Wednesday or Thursday to have a shot at playing Saturday versus the Rams. If Prater misses a 12th consecutive contest this weekend, Chad Ryland would once again handle kicking duties for the Cardinals.