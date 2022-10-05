Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Prater (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater was limited by a hip issue throughout practices ahead of Week 4, but he still suited up and made all four of his kicks, though he didn't handle kickoff duties. It appears the issue has gotten worse, so the veteran kicker will take the week off. In his absence, Matt Ammendola, who recently served as Harrison Butker's replacement in Kansas City, will operate as the team's top kicker in Week 5.