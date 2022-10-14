Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled Prater (hip) out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater will miss his second straight game due to the sore right hip, which kept him from practicing in any fashion Wednesday and Thursday. Even though he missed a game-tying kick late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's three-point loss to the Eagles, Matt Ammendola is expected to be elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row to handle kicking duties in Prater's stead.