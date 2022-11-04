Prater (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite the Cards and coach Kliff Kingsbury signaling Prater was ready to resume all kicking duties for the team by cutting Rodrigo Blankenship (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Prater was limited in every practice during Week 9 prep. But Friday's injury report cleared Prater of a designation, so he'll suit up and handle kickoffs in addition to placekicking duties Sunday. On the campaign, he's averaging a measly 6.0 points in his five appearances.