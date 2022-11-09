Prater (right hip) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Kevin Parrish Jr. of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It's no surprise that Prater continues to show up on Arizona practice reports after sitting out Weeks 5-7 due to a right hip injury. When available this season, he's been on point, making all eight field-goal attempts and all nine point-after tries in six appearances, but that amounts to a measly 5.5 points per game. Assuming he gets rid of his designation by week's end, Prater will be looking to replicate his best performance of the season from Week 4, as he hit all four FGAs against Sunday's opponent, the Rams, in that contest.