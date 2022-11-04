Prater (hip) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With Rodrigo Blankenship (undisclosed) out of the picture, Prater doesn't have any impediments to resuming all kicking duties for the Cardinals, except perhaps his own health. While coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Prater was set to do so, he so far has had a cap in both sessions this week. Friday's injury report may paint a clearer picture regarding Prater's status ahead of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Remains limited by hip•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Full go moving forward•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Perfect in return to action•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Back in action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Logs another limited session•