Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called Prater (hip) week-to-week Wednesday and added the kicker doesn't seem likely to play Sunday in Seattle, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Cardinals have a contingency plan in place after signing Matt Ammendola off their practice squad Wednesday. If Prater misses a second straight game this weekend, Ammendola again will fill in at placekicker after making one of two field-goal attempts and both point-after tries this past Sunday against the Eagles.