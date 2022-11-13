Arizona downgraded Prater (hip/illness) from questionable to out in advance of Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Though Prater took the questionable designation into the weekend, his absence for the Week 10 game appeared to be a foregone conclusion after he didn't travel with the Cardinals to Los Angeles on Saturday. With Prater sidelined for the fourth time in six games on account of the right hip issue, the Cardinals have elevated Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad to handle kicking duties this weekend.