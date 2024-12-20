Prater (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Since the Cardinals designated Prater for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he managed three consecutive limited practices, but it wasn't enough for him to get back on the active roster for Week 16 action. He'll thus miss his 12th straight game due to a torn left meniscus, while Chad Ryland continues to operate as Arizona's placekicker.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Limited in practice•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Practice window opens•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Team still eying late-season return•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Underwent surgery•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Expected to return this season•