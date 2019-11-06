The Cardinals activated Garcia (knee) from the PUP list Wednesday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Garcia recovered from the torn ACL he incurred last November, and he has practiced with the team for three weeks. He'll now be ready to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. Garcia will be the primary backup to Justin Pugh at left guard.

