site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-max-garcia-back-with-cardinals | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Max Garcia: Back with Cardinals
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year contract Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Garcia will remain in Arizona as a reserve interior lineman. He could have to compete for a roster spot once again this offseason.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read