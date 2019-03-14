Garcia (knee) signed an undisclosed contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Garcia appeared in nine games with the Broncos last season, with four starts, before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Over the last four years in Denver, he started 41 of a possible 56 games. Garcia, who has experience at both left and right guard, is likely to miss OTAs but could be ready to go for training camp.